Pick of the Plots: Monday 3rd August

The latest goings on in Coronation Street and Emmerdale.



Gary begs Sarah not to tell the truth when she pays him a visit. Adam quizzes Sarah about going to see Gary but she is saved when the police arrive to talk to her. Sarah is stressed as they probe why she called 999 before the accident. Having discharged himself from hospital, Gary throws some clothes in a holdall and leaves three letters on the side marked for Maria, Izzy and Nicola. Adam’s suspicions are raised once more when Bernie tells him about the watch Sarah bought off her as a present for him.

Meanwhile, Elaine introduces herself to Sally in the cafe and explains that she’s Tim’s mum – Geoff made her life a living hell and now she wants to do what she can to help Yasmeen. Sally urges her not to give up on Tim as one day he’ll understand. As Elaine heads to Street Cars looking for Tim, she’s horrified when Geoff approaches.

Elsewhere Gemma upsets Abi with an insensitive remark. Abi explains that she is trying not to be selfish by letting the twins go.

Coronation Street, Monday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

EastEnders: Secrets From The Square: Jake Wood and Scott Maslen – aka Max and Jack Branning – spill the beans on their time on the Square and look back at the lives and many, many love interests of the Branning brothers.

Whilst delving into the EastEnders archives, Scott tells the story of his cloak-and-dagger first meeting about joining the show, and Stacey shocks them both with a clip of Jake’s first appearance in Walford 30 years ago. Scott also recalls an unfortunate encounter with some tuna and a baked potato, and the pair relive the fateful night of the live 25th anniversary episode.

Stacey auditions for Homes Under the Hammer when she invites herself for a backstage tour around Jack’s flat.

EastEnders: Secrets from the Square, Monday at 8pm on BBC One.

Priya discovers Sarah and demands answers from her. Sarah snatches Priya’s phone and scarpers. Later, Sarah shows Noah the ring and bracelet she stole from Holdgate. After realising that her ring has been stolen, Priya tells Al about Sarah breaking in. Al checks his laptop bag and discovers his gold bracelet is missing, but hides this from Priya.

As Sarah hands everything back later in the day, Priya is confused to see a bracelet she doesn’t recognise amongst the items. She wonders why Al was keeping the bracelet a secret from her and starts to suspect that he has bought it for another woman.

Meanwhile, at the police station, Malone defends himself and further slanders Will, speculating that the real reason Harriet came to visit was because she can’t keep away from him. Harriet is stopped in her tracks when Malone reveals the extent of his feelings for her.

Elsewhere Dan lashes out at Amelia. Luke suggests to Victoria that he cancel his date with Amy, but Victoria hides her true feelings and encourages him not to.

Emmerdale, Monday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.