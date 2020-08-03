The Flying Doctors Land on Amazon Prime Video UK

Relive the dramas of the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

The Australian drama series The Flying Doctors was a huge hit with British television viewers when it aired on BBC1 over here. The series followed the brave medics of the Royal Flying Doctor Service, who operated out of their base in the outback town of Coopers Crossing, as they battled to save lives at remote homesteads, stock stations, and mining camps.

The series launched as a mini-series in 1984 and proved so successful that a further 221 episodes were produced to the delight of fans in more than fifty countries. Viewers in the UK can enjoy the original mini-series all over again because it’s now streaming on Amazon Prime Video in this part of the world, hopefully the rest of the series and other Crawford TV classics will be added to the service in due course.

In the mini-series brash city-slicker Dr Tom Callaghan (Andrew McFarlane) arrives in town to take up his new posting but struggles to become accepted by the locals, a task which is made even harder when his first patient dies. Danger and romance are soon on the cards for Tom when he finds himself dealing with a woman who has gone into premature labour and multiple accident victims need his help when a fuel truck collides with a car.

Set against breath-taking outback locations the series also stars real-life husband and wife team Maurie Fields and Val Jellay as publicans Vic and Nancy Buckley, Terry Gill as local cop Jack Carruthers, Bruce Barry as the prickly property owner George Baxter and Lenore Smith as Nurse Kate Wellings. Familiar faces appearing in the mini-series include Vikki Hammond from The Sullivans; Stefan Dennis, Mark Little and Linda Hartley from Neighbours, along with Bill Hunter and Steve Bisley.

The Flying Doctors mini-series is streaming now on Prime Video UK.

Pictured: Top: The Flying Doctors comes to Amazon Prime Video in the UK, Middle: Andrew McFarlane played John Sullivan in The Sullivans and later joined the cast of The Flying Doctors. Images copyright Crawford Productions/WIN Corporation/Eaton Films