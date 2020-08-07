Pick of the Plots: Friday 7th August

The latest goings on in Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

With all eyes on him, Geoff swears that Elaine is peddling lies, she’s not Tim’s Mum – Alya must have put her up to it in a bid to drive a wedge between them. Sally begs Tim to open his eyes and see Geoff for the abusive bully that he is but Tim’s angry and warns her not to make him choose between her and his Dad. Alya gives Geoff short shrift when he tries to enter the restaurant.

Geoff admits to Tim that he did confront Elaine, but only to tell her to stay away from his family and peddle her lies elsewhere. Tim rips up Elaine’s number and tosses it in the bin, telling Sally he’s had enough of her suspicions.

Meanwhile, Leanne confides in Toyah how when an old friend enquired after Oliver, she lied, making out that he’s fine and now she’s ashamed of herself. Toyah’s heart breaks for her sister. Leanne urges Toyah to set the fostering wheels in motion as she deserves some happiness.

Elsewhere, Maria confronts Gary about the factory rent, wondering if he is still in love with Sarah. Gary insists he was just trying to take the pressure off Nick. Adam seethes when Sarah fails to mention Gary’s change of heart over the rent to him.

Coronation Street, Friday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Nate and Tracy decide it’s time for some difficult conversations. Meanwhile, Andrea starts to question whether Jamie is as happy to be back with her as he’s letting on. Elsewhere, Mandy is worried about losing her job. Sam lets the news get out about Lydia’s Huntington’s test.

Emmerdale, Friday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.