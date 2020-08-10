Gareth Pierce replaces Bruno Langley as Todd Grimshaw in Coronation Street

Corrie has released first-look images of runaway Todd Grimshaw as he returns to Weatherfield almost 3 years after disappearing from the cobbles.

Todd (centre) with former partner Billy (Daniel Brocklebank) and mum Eileen (Sue Cleaver)

Todd, now played by Gareth Pierce, will first be seen back on Coronation Street in the autumn but the seeds of his return are sown next week (August 19th) when a letter arrives in the post from the ex solicitor asking for money.

With Eileen away in Thailand, visiting her other son Jason, the letter is opened by Mary and Sean who pass on the information to Todd’s former partner Vicar Billy Mayhew. The trio then embark on a manhunt to try and track him down.

The last time viewers saw Todd was in late 2017 when he fled Weatherfield with Billy’s goddaughter Summer after her grandmother Geraldine attempted to gain custody of the girl. When they were tracked down by the police, Todd assaulted a police officer and ran off on his own.

Gareth Pierce will be seen as Todd in episodes airing this autumn

Where has Todd been hiding, why does he need the money and why doesn’t he want to be found? The letter sparks months of intrigue and mystery until Todd finally breaks cover, much to the relief of his mum and friends.

Bruno Langley originated the role of Todd in 2001; he played the character on-and-off until 2017 when he left the saga after pleading guilty to the sexual assault of two women. It was first reported last month that Corrie bosses were looking to recast the part.

“I’m thrilled to be joining such an iconic show, and to have been entrusted with taking Todd forward into some really exciting storylines. It’s an honour to be part of the dedicated Coronation Street team in such unprecedented times.” – Gareth Pierce

Welsh-born Gareth is best known for his roles as Lenny Mack in Sky 1’s Stella and Gavin Moss in BBC Radio 4’s The Archers. He also starred in Ordinary Lies and Hinterland for the BBC.

Bruno Langley played the role of Todd on-and-off between 2001-2017