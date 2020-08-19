Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 19th August

The latest goings on in Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

Abi promises Seb that she’ll meet him later to say their final goodbyes to Charlie and Lexie. As Abi works on a car the engine slips trapping her arm. Seb tries desperately to get hold of Abi believing she has let them down again; will she be able to get there?

Meanwhile, Mary and Sean open Eileen’s post and are shocked to discover a letter from Todd demanding £1000. Billy tells them they must tell Eileen but Sean hatches a plan to see if it really is Todd. He texts Todd and is shocked when he gets a reply asking for the money to be hidden in Victoria Gardens. Having planted a bag of fake cash in Victoria Garden, Mary, Sean and Billy watch with baited breath for Todd to turn up.

Elsewhere, Paul is keen to do something for his 30th birthday but Billy makes out he is too busy. Gemma hosts her first mother and baby zoom chat. Daniel’s grateful when Nicky agrees to see him. Sarah is riled by gossip.

Coronation Street, Wednesday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Jamie reveals everything that has happened between him and Belle to Kim over the phone. When Nate arrives, ready to plead for his job, they’re left wondering how much he overheard.

Nate grills Belle on what she was discussing with Jamie before he arrived at the HOP Office. Belle tries to keep things quiet, but is compelled to reveal that she knows who knocked Moira down. What will Nate do with this nugget of information?

Meanwhile, Vinny tells his dad Paul that they’ll be able to subtly convince Mandy to get back together with him.

Emmerdale, Wednesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.