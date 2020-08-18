Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 18th August

Tonight we head back to November 2000 and there is more than just fireworks in the sky as this hour-long Bonfire special sees Frank and Pat plan to leave their respective partners to rekindle their on-off love affair.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t quite go to plan. Frank, having left Peggy a farewell note, is in a rush to find it before she does when the departure is halted. But its too late the scorned wife has read it and Peggy lets everyone know what a dirty tramp her pal Pat has been behind her back.

The whole pub is shocked, including Pat’s hubby Roy who tosses her out into the night, a cold wet night. Frank, however, decides to drive off into the night, missing Pat by moments. Cue the duff-duffs on a mascara running, soaked Pat. It’s a classic.

EastEnders, Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.