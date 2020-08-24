River City resumes filming following coronavirus break

The production has lain dormant for five months due to the pandemic.

After a five month hiatus, BBC Scotland’s award-winning drama, River City, has started filming again at the BBC Dumbarton Studios, following a halt in filming due to the Coronavirus pandemic earlier this year.

New episodes will air on the BBC Scotland channel and BBC One Scotland from early October. The last episode recorded before lockdown was aired on May, 18 and BBC Scotland have since been repeating classic editions of the regional saga to keep fans entertained.

The BBC say that the five-month break will be acknowledged on screen ‘highlighting the life-changing reality’ for Sheildinch’s residents. In early episodes, River City fans can expect lots of dramatic moments including the stalker storyline, the funeral of a local, return of a River City regular and a coronavirus storyline which will see one of the key characters gripped by the virus.

“I feel so excited to be back doing what we all love doing and meet our characters again. It’s a sheer mix of emotions from gratefulness, delight and nerves all mixed into one. We’ve been off air for so long we all can’t wait to get up and running again. Fans can expect the same level of dramatic storylines, glamour and Shieldinch social distancing all rolled into one!” – Actress Gayle Telfer Stevens (Caitlin McLean)

Filming resumed today with two reduced crews and a maximum of four cast per unit working in filming pods. These smaller cast and crew teams will have staggered start and end times, ensuring that there is no overlap between the pods.

In June, the BBC announced that River City episodes would be reduced from one hour to thirty minutes to limit the number of cast and crew on set at any one time. This will be a temporary measure until social distancing measures are relaxed.

BBC Studios Series Producer, Martin McCardie adds: “While working with one-way systems, COVID pods and doing their own costume and make-up, the actors from River City are back. Alongside a fantastic crew who are working with strict safety protocols they are combining to bring some of the best drama yet to River City fans. “All the emotion, heartbreak and loss that people endured during lockdown happens on Montego Street but our characters also find happiness, humour and love and are looking forward to sharing those moments with our BBC Scotland audience.” – Martin McCardie, BBC Studios Series Producer

River City is a BBC Studios production for BBC Scotland and BBC One Scotland.