Pick of the Plots: Monday 24th August

The latest goings on in Coronation Street and Emmerdale.



As Kevin heads off for work leaving Abi relaxing on the sofa at home, she knocks back a slug just as Peter arrives, stuffing it down the side of the sofa she insists to Peter that she didn’t take anything from the hospital. Seemingly satisfied, Peter leaves but Abi is furious when she realises the morphine has gone. She confronts him in the Rovers back yard. What will he say?

Meanwhile, Billy confides in Paul how Sean is worried about Todd and convinced he’s in some sort of trouble. Billy and Sean report Todd to the police as a missing person.

Elsewhere, Gemma’s plans are finally revealed to Paul. With Nicky too busy to see him, Daniel calls her friend Cherry. Cherry launches into her sexy spiel but, to her surprise, Daniel would rather chat about his son Bertie.

Also, Johnny returns unexpectedly from France.

Coronation Street, Monday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

EastEnders: Secrets From The Square: Stacey Dooley is joined by fan favourites Linda Henry and Luisa Bradshaw-White – aka sisters Shirley and Tina Carter – for a rare interview to spill the beans on their time on the Square.

Linda tells how fans react to seeing ‘Shirley’ in the street, Luisa recalls her own brush with musical superstardom, and the pair reveal how a tender scene on-camera quickly became a riot of laughter and chaos every time the cameras cut.

The stars will be re-living some unforgettable stories – from Shirley’s big reveal that Mick is her son, to Tosh and Tina’s turbulent relationship, and not forgetting Shirley’s inseparable friendship with Heather Trott. Plus, Stacey is given an access all areas tour of the upstairs of the The Vic, where Luisa reveals her secret backstage hideaway.

EastEnders: Secrets from the Square, Monday at 8pm on BBC One.

Lydia and Sam are surprised when Belle reveals her relationship with Jamie. Later, Nate crosses paths with Belle and reveals that Jamie has tried to bribe him to stay quiet, which enrages Belle.

Meanwhile, Vinny hits a nerve when he suggests Mandy still has feelings for Paul.

Elsewhere, as their 12-week scan approaches, Tracy puts some pressure on Nate to try a little bit harder in his job search.

Emmerdale, Monday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.