Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 25th August

Secrets from the Square: In this week’s second instalment, Stacey Dooley is joined by Jessica Plummer (Chantelle Atkins), Toby-Alexander Smith (Gray Atkins) and Lorraine Stanley (Karen Taylor).

Back for her second bite of the cherry, Lorraine impresses Stacey with her Nick Cotton impression and reveals which famous popstar stole one of Karen’s iconic looks. Jessica recalls her audition and why joining the show was a dream come true. Plus, Lorraine and Jessica delve into the Taylor Family archives and revisit some of Bernie and Chantelle’s biggest moments.

Meanwhile, Stacey gets a tour of some prime Albert Square real estate as Toby invites her into the Atkins’ family home – Number 1 Albert Square – one of Walford’s most enviable houses, which also hides one of the Square’s darkest secrets.

Later, Jessica and Toby – who play on-screen couple Chantelle and Gray – talk candidly about their characters’ hard-hitting domestic violence storyline and the responsibility to do the story justice. Plus, they’ll be teasing what’s next for the couple when EastEnders returns to screens in the Autumn.

EastEnders: Secrets from the Square, Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.