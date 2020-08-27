Bank Holiday Kebab shortage?

Food takeaway experts are predicting a kebab shortage this Bank Holiday as Doner -mad Brits flock to get their favourite takeaway meals.

“Bank Holiday Monday is always a busy time for the takeaway sector, as people sit back and relax after a busy weekend. It’s interesting to see the sales figures and see what dishes our customers turn to on this national day. As summer is drawing to a close and the nights turn darker, it’s no surprise that people are choosing to indulge in a kebab – the original takeaway food.” – Wil Chung, Foodhub spokesperson

As the UK prepares to enjoy the last bank holiday of the summer, the iconic takeout kebab is at the forefront of people’s minds, and Bank Holiday Monday is set to become Kebab Holiday Monday, with a huge upsurge in kebab sales on that day every year.

Doner Kebabs are one of the most ordered takeaway foods on bank holiday Monday, according to data from food delivery experts Foodhub. The takeaway food app and online takeaway delivery platform is predicting a nationwide shortage of kebabs as customer’s flock to fill their craving with the tasty takeaway treat.

Last year kebab sales doubled on bank holiday and, if that pattern is followed this year, many takeaway restaurants may run out of Doner meat well before the day is over.

And kebabs aren’t the only popular takeaway food over the bank holiday. While Fish ‘n’ Chips orders is always a hugely popular option, it seems the traditional British dish has been taken over on Bank holiday Monday by the humble curry. Foodhub sales data reveals that alongside kebabs, Indian takeaways double in demand during bank holiday and makes up a staggering 14% of all overall orders placed.

However, it seems customers don’t have a sweet tooth when feasting on the national holiday, as dessert orders see a dip in demand as people favour savoury dishes as their bank holiday treat. Pizza has become the nation’s favourite food when it isn’t a bank holiday, taking the top spot alongside fish & chips and fried chicken. Overall, orders through Foodhub increase by 28% during the bank holiday and customers spend 5.5% more – now that’s a bank holiday banquet.

“Foodhub is offering 10%* off this bank holiday, so people can enjoy a foodie feast for a fraction of the price. A discount of 10% will be provided to all customers next order on Foodhub, simply input the code SUMMER10 at checkout and enjoy a tasty treat at your feet!” – Foodhub PR

*offer valid NOW until 23:59 on 31st August. Minimum order £10. £5 maximum redemption value. One use per customer. Full terms- foodhub.co.uk