Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 26th August

The latest goings on in Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

Kev’s sister Debbie arrives with a large suitcase and marks Abi’s card and warns her not to mess her brother about. Abi assures her she wouldn’t dream of it. Carla warns Peter to watch his step with Abi as it wasn’t that long ago she was in love with him.

Meanwhile, when Gemma presents him with a signed photo of PJ and Duncan, Paul can hardly believe his eyes. As ‘Ready to Rumble’ strikes up, Paul and Gemma show off their moves. Billy returns home and apologises to Paul for missing his party. He assures Paul that he has no interest in Todd, but was simply supporting his friend Sean.

Sean confirms that Todd is now officially on the missing persons’ list. Sean and Billy meet up with the Finding People charity who assure them they’ll do everything they can to try and find Todd.

Elsewhere, Daniel realises that he is boring Cherry. Johnny is in Jenny’s bad books

Coronation Street, Wednesday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Paul cooks up a dinner date between Liv and Vinny, but Mandy is angry to learn that Liv has cancelled. Paul and Mandy end up sharing the dinner instead.

Later, Mandy crosses paths with Liv and chides her for cancelling, but she is shocked at Liv’s response. Just what has Paul been up to?

Elsewhere, Nate reassures Tracy.

Emmerdale, Wednesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.