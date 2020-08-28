Pick of the Plots: Friday 28th August

The latest goings on in Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

Yasmeen is troubled to hear from Alya that Elaine has gone missing and might not be able to testify. Alya confronts Geoff in front of Faye who tells Geoff he might be better selling his share of Speed Daal to Alya.

Meanwhile, Johnny tries to win Jenny round assuring her that he needed time alone and it won’t happen again. Scott tells Johnny it is about time they had a proper chat; Johnny leads him into the backroom of the Rovers with trepidation.

Elsewhere, Abi calls Peter and assures him she’ll be at the meeting later. When Debbie offers to cook lunch, suggesting they should get to know each other better, Abi has little choice but to accept. But when Abi disappears as soon as she has eaten Debbie is suspicious.

Also, Daniel offers to pay double to spend time with Nicky. Sean becomes emotional when he finds out that a man’s body has been found in a river.

Coronation Street, Friday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Victoria gets news that Annie Sugden has died. Marlon feels awful for her. Meanwhile, Belle grapples with guilt to see Moira struggling. Elsewhere, Tracy asks more questions.

Emmerdale, Friday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.