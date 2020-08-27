Love Island’s Chris Taylor goes for a sex drive

Sex Drive, a new Carpool Karaoke-style series featuring millennial celebrities and their family members will officially launch today, 27th August.

The Hook, a media brand of Brave Bison, has launched Sex Drive; a new, intergenerational comedy series.

The Carpool Karaoke-style production features millennial celebrities and influencers taking a drive with a family member to discuss topics such as sex, love and relationships in the modern world.

The debut episode features Love Island‘s Chris Taylor and his Dad, Bob Taylor. Guests lined up for subsequent instalments include Too Hot To Handle’s Chloe Veitch and her nan, Pauline Veitch; social influencer Amina Habeeb and her daughter, Natania Hinds; and TV Presenter Danni Menzies and her Dad, Robin Menzies.

The series features ‘awkward disclosures, shocking stories and hilarious encounters’ as the celebrities share their amusing and sometimes unbelievable tales on dating and love. Sex Drive shines a light on how opinions towards sex and sexuality have changed dramatically over the last generation, whilst also exposing the heartwarming relationships between our celebrities and their loved ones.

“Sex Drive is the first series launch from an upcoming suite of new commissions for The Hook, focusing on high quality, engaging digital content. We are proud to be working with great talent who not only have a large social presence but are also household names and highlight the huge ambitions we have to bring The Hook front and centre for comedy and entertainment. By pairing family members together to discuss previously considered taboo subjects, the audience will not only laugh but also relate to the refreshingly confessional, personal and upfront conversations.” – Ben Sinden, Managing Director of Publishing at Brave Bison

The series will consist of four episodes, each between 5-8 minutes in length, and will launch on a weekly basis from today, Thursday 27th August.