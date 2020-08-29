Stacey Dooley Revisits for podcast and Radio 5 Live

Stacey returns to conversations across her documentaries in first-ever podcast series.

Stacey is also soon to return to UKTV screens.

“I am so excited to be launching my very first podcast. It’s an entirely different medium to the one I’m used to, which is both thrilling and a little bit daunting! This series is all about catching up with the most memorable people I’ve met over the last 13 years in my documentaries – and there have been a lot. Lockdown was a chance for all of us to reflect and it also gave me time to catch up with some of the people I’ve worked with over the years.” – Stacey Dooley

Stacey Dooley reconnects with some of the most memorable people from her documentaries in her first-ever podcast series. From the ‘preppers’ getting ready for the end of the world to the Mexican priest helping migrants before they make the dangerous trek across the desert to the US, Stacey Dooley Revisits asks the question: ‘where are they now?’

The first episode of the BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds series features Cynthia Djengue, the daughter of a woman serving a life sentence without parole for murder. It will land on BBC Sounds only on September 17th.

“People often ask me ‘what ended up happening with so and so?’ Now we have the opportunity to ask them directly. I really hope listeners love it.” – Stacey Dooley

For more than a decade Stacey has travelled to some of the most dangerous places on earth to make films watched by millions of people. Along the way she has met a woman enslaved by ISIS, migrants desperately seeking refuge in Europe and homeless people eking out an existence on Britain’s streets.

As well as currently hosting EastEnders Secrets from the Square for BBC One, Stacey will also soon return to UKTV for a new series of Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over. Stacey will explore more unseen areas of modern relationships and family life as she spends 72-hours as a house guest, learning all the routines and rituals that make each one so unique. Whether it’s exploring the religious activities of a strict orthodox Jewish family, or the realities of maintaining the traditional lifestyle of a ‘tradwife’, Stacey will be given the opportunity to get to the very heart of each family, giving her a first-hand experience of different communities from the comfort of their sofa.

And with the podcast she’ll also be revisiting the stories and the people that stuck with her the most.

“Stacey’s personal and humane interviewing style has won her fans right around the world. The interviewees she will be revisiting have given us some of TV’s most breath-taking moments. Since we first watched them many of us have been desperate to discover what happened next. Now we can finally find out.” – Richard Maddock, commissioning editor for BBC Radio 5 Live

Stacey Dooley Revisits will be available as a podcast only on BBC Sounds each week. It will also be played on BBC Radio 5 Live. There will be six episodes in the first series.

