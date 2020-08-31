Brooke Vincent discusses motherhood on Loose Women

Coronation Street actress Brooke Vincent appeared on Loose Women today and spoke about becoming a mum.

In her first television interview since the birth of her son Mexx last October, the Sophie Webster star explained that the name appealed to herself and footballer boyfriend Kean Bryan because it means ‘the greatest’ in Dutch.

“He really suits it. He’s got a Mexxy kind of personality.” – Brooke Vincent

On the change in her body post pregnancy, Brooke revealed: “You just presume your stomach is going to go down because the baby’s out now, it’s not inside you. For me, there was a few months of Deliveroo still knocking about…”

Hinting that she isn’t in any rush to return to the cobbles as Sophie, the actress noted that she’s “taking time” to be a mum and is enjoying the role without having to put “something else big” first.

“I’m really enjoying being a mum. Since I can remember the only thing I wanted to be in life that I knew fully was to be a mum. Obviously I am now. And it’s a struggle at times and it’s daunting and you wonder if you’re doing the right thing, but this is kind of like my job at the minute and this is my new routine and I don’t necessarily have to go for checks or hair and make up to do this job, but we like it and we get through the day. I’m kind of just enjoying myself and taking time for me and my family at the minute instead of putting something else big first.” – Brooke Vincent

And on Mexx meeting the cast of Corrie last year, she said: “I got to take him in, he was only really small actually. I walked to the canteen and they all started clapping. I started crying and I was like, ‘Oh my God, just everyone sit down and eat their ham sandwiches. Sal [Sally Dynevor], especially loves him.”

Loose Women airs every weekday at 12.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.