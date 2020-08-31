Pick of the Plots: Monday 31st August

The latest goings on in Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

Scott and a nervous Johnny discuss the crime they committed over 40 years ago. Over dinner, Scott regales Jenny with tales of his and Johnny’s younger days. Jenny’s highly amused whilst Johnny squirms.

Meanwhile, Daniel asks Adam to get himself down to the police station as his friend Nicky was involved in a fracas at the bistro and needs representation. Adam discovers that Nicky was released without charge, will he find out the truth about who she really is? Nicky is touched when Daniel explains that she helps with his grief.

Elsewhere, Alya’s horrified when Geoff turns up for work at Speed Daal. When Geoff reveals that he’s applied for an alcohol licence, Alya’s furious and points out that he needs Yasmeen’s permission too. Abi thanks Peter for his support as a suspicious Debbie looks on. As Sean closes down the missing persons website, Billy spots something.

Coronation Street, Friday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Cain returns from his trip and darkens upon discovering that Belle is back with Jamie. Cain demands answers from Belle. Meanwhile, David discovers that the charity collection has disappeared. Mandy immediately assumes that Paul is responsible; he’s stung by the accusation. Elsewhere, Tracy encourages Nate to organise a family meeting so they can tell everyone about the baby.

Emmerdale, Monday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.