Pick of the Plots: Thursday 3rd September

Secrets from the Square: It’s a big Slater Family Reunion as Stacey Dooley is joined by E20 icons Jessie Wallace and Lacey Turner – aka cousins Kat and Stacey Slater – for a fun-filled look at the history of the Slaters.

Ahead of Stacey’s much-anticipated return to the Square this Autumn, the duo look back at some all-time classic Slater family drama – from the shock reveal that Kat was ‘sister’ Zoe’s mother to how the introduction of Jean showed Stacey in a whole new light. Plus, they’ll be teasing what’s around the corner when the family are finally back together.

Lacey recalls growing up moments from the EastEnders set, how her wish to become a Slater came true and the day her real-life Nan turned up to watch her filming a scene. Plus, Lacey remembers her very first day on set, which involved huge nerves, a long monologue and a dreaded sandwich filling.

Meanwhile, Jessie reveals how Kat’s iconic ‘You Ain’t My Mother’ scene could have been very different and the pair explain why they hate filming arguments between their characters. Plus, Lacey gives Stacey an exclusive tour of the Slaters’ crowded house – where the pair get to appreciate Pat’s Bar in all its glory.

EastEnders: Secrets from the Square, Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.