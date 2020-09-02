Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 2nd September

Alya is furious to find an alcohol delivery on the doorstep of Speed Daal and refuses point blank to let Geoff buy her out of the business. When Geoff decides to sabotage the restaurant by cancelling staff shifts Alya sees red and smashes the place up. How will Geoff react when he sees the damage?

Meanwhile, Nina tells David that Shona always seems more upbeat when he’s around. Buoyed by her words, David arranges to take Shona for a walk later but it doesn’t go quite to plan.

Elsewhere, Dev ponders a pile of unpaid bills and Asha is keen to help., Cathy confides in Asha that Dev’s reduced her hours at the kebab shop. Daniel calls Nicky and persuades her to call at the flat for a drink just as friends.

Coronation Street, Wednesday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Jamie is concerned to hear Belle is helping Moira out at Butler’s Farm. Seeing an opportunity, Belle agrees to steer clear of Moira if Jamie will convince Kim to send a client’s business to Butler’s.

Later, Moira receives a call from the police, informing her they’ve found a new witness to her hit and run. Moira is shocked as the reality of the incident comes flooding back to her. Meanwhile, Nate lashes out by smashing Jamie’s car wing mirror.

Elsewhere, Mandy tries to apologise to Paul but receives a frosty reaction from him. Later, Paul makes a mysterious phone call. Is he really the changed man he’s making himself out to be?

Emmerdale, Wednesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.