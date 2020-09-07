Hollyoaks 25th anniversary to see Theresa McQueen return

Theresa McQueen will return to Hollyoaks village as part of a huge storyline for the McQueen family to mark the soap’s 25th Birthday.

Theresa will be returning to Hollyoaks village to reunite with her McQueen family, Mercedes (played by Jennifer Metcalfe), and John Paul (played by James Sutton).

Jorgie Porter will also be filming her first scenes with Chelsee Healey and David Tag, who play Theresa’s cousins, and Bethanie Hare, who plays her second-cousin, Cher.

“I was excited [about coming back] but obviously a bit nervous. The anticipation of coming back has taken so long because of lockdown but coming back felt just like home and as if I haven’t even been away for five minutes.” – Jorgie Porter

Since Theresa’s first episode on 24th November 2008, her character has been a part of various high-profile storylines, including the murder of Calvin Valentine (Ricky Whittle); teenage pregnancy; being the target of a serial killer and her arrest for Calvin’s murder.

After a four month hiatus, Theresa returned to screens on the 25th of August 2014 and continued to be embroiled in drama in the village with a breakout from prison; being involved in a train crash which saw Calvin’s wife and her cousin, Carmel (Gemma Merna) save Theresa and die; being kidnapped by Will and agreeing to donate a kidney to Nico Blake (Persephone Swales-Davison).

Theresa had relationships with Dodger Savage (Danny Mac), Will Savage (James Atherton), Joel Dexter (Andrew Still) and Patrick Blake (Jeremy Sheffield), which led to her discovering his MND. She was last seen in March 2016 as she headed for a better life in Spain with her daughters Kathleen-Angel and Myra-Pocahontas.

“Everyone’s still the same and they’re all amazing and inviting. I’ve been on set a few times now and I’ve had the best time and Theresa has literally jumped right back in to my body and my mind as if she’s never left.” – Jorgie Porter

Theresa will arrive back in the village later this Autumn in brand new episodes of Hollyoaks, weeknights on C4, 6:30pm with first look on E4, 7pm.