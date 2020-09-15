Coronation Street confirms disruption to filming after actor tests positive for coronavirus

ITV believes the situation has been contained.

Filming on Coronation Street was temporarily disrupted last week after an artiste tested positive for the virus.

The Guardian notes that parts of the soap’s set were prohibited from use while an ‘intensive clean’ was carried out. It’s thought that filming as a whole was not affected.

The individual in question is now self-isolating at home, while there was a speedy return to normal – or rather the new Covid-secure normal – at the studios due to the show being produced in line with social distancing guidelines.

“We can confirm a member of the Coronation Street team has tested positive for coronavirus,” noted a Coronation Street spokeswoman. “The protocols we have in place for such an eventuality have been implemented and the individual is now self-isolating at home.

The spokeswoman further noted that it’s believed no one got close enough to the infectee to potentially catch the virus from them, however relevant production personnel have been notified as a precautionary measure.