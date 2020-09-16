Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 16th September

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks.

Sally tells Debbie that Abi is a good person and loves Kevin, unaware that Abi is on the phone to Peter telling him all she can think about is getting a fix. Later, Debbie apologises to Abi and suggests they start again, but how will she react when Abi comes clean about her drug use?

Meanwhile, Steve and Leanne are pleased when the consultant reveals that a specialist from another hospital is coming over to assess Oliver and give a second opinion. However, it’s not good news when the specialist supports the view of the consultant. – Oliver will never be able to breathe unaided. Steve is concerned when Leanne becomes fixated on the idea of getting Oliver help abroad and downplays his condition to a doctor in Germany, who agrees to help.

Elsewhere, Paul becomes angry when Billy questions whether he had anything to do with Kel’s death. Facing a £20k repair bill, David realises he has no choice but to sell the house. Shona tells David she’s ready to move back in with him. Undertaker George Shuttleworth calls at the Rovers and apologises to Mary for being short with her.

Coronation Street, Wednesday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Charity is on a mission after the tensions with Kirin.

Meanwhile, Dan fights tears as he tells Amelia that his inability to move on his own has caused him to wet himself.

Later, Amelia tells Sarah that her school is going to fine Dan because she has missed so many lessons. Sarah attempts to cheer Amelia up by suggesting that they bunk off tomorrow and use Al’s credit card to pay for some retail therapy.

Emmerdale, Wednesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Juliet confronts Jordan about two-timing Leela and Peri, but is terrified when he introduces her to his dangerous boss Victor. Sid and Juliet are faced with selling twice as many drugs as normal and decide to target Imran’s small get-together to deal their product.

Meanwhile, Edward emotionally blackmails Verity into winning Diane round for him.

Elsewhere, Romeo is gutted when Cher friend-zones him.

Hollyoaks, Wednesday at 6.30pm on Channel 4.