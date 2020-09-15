Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 15th September

The latest goings on in EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks.



At the family holiday and feeling desperate, Chantelle retreats to a local café. Realising something is wrong and concerned for his daughter, Mitch follows but Chantelle doesn’t open up, she just tells her dad that she misses Mia and Mack. Desperate to fix things for her, Mitch heads back to Walford to get them leaving Chantelle hopeful her plan is back on. Later as Chantelle heads out to get treats for the kids’ arrival, Mitch returns but he is not alone – Gray has come too.

Meanwhile, Ian has a meeting with Councillor Douglas to try and get his backing to become the Chair of the Planning Committee. Kathy is concerned about Ian’s money situation when Ian tells her this meeting is his only way out. Later, Kathy overhears Max joking about ways to get the money off Ian and she inadvertently lets it slip that Ian doesn’t need the stress right now, piquing Max’s interest.

With the meeting underway at Walford East, Max arrives and openly accuses Ian of stealing his money. Ian quickly makes up excuses but Max makes it clear he wants his money back.

Elsewhere, Ben fills Jay in on his plan to set up Danny.

EastEnders, Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Charity hands over money to Kirin, after he threatened to make life difficult for the adoption unless she paid him off. When Kirin notices the money she has given him is less than the amount they agreed, he demands the full sum by the following night.

Meanwhile, as Billy pleads for Dawn to give him another chance, she forces herself to stay strong and lies by saying that she never loved him.

Elsewhere, Dan struggles to pay his bills.

Emmerdale, Tuesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Edward is thwarted when Diane decides that she’s not ready to give up on Tony yet. Tony is shocked when Edward shows him some monster pictures that the kids have drawn and lies that it’s how they see their dad – making Tony believe that his own children fear him.

Diane is furious when Tony sets up a date for her and Edward in The Hutch and tells her that it’s Edward who she deserves to be with. Triumphant Edward pushes Diane to decide between her past and her future.

Meanwhile, Juliet is shocked when she spies Leela and Jordan kissing in the alleyway, even though he’s meant to be dating Peri, who she has a crush on.

Hollyoaks, Tuesday at 6.30pm on Channel 4.