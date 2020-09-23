EastEnders casts Bad Girls star Simone Lahbib

G Wing’s Helen Stewart is set to appear in Walford from next month.

Lahbib has already commenced filming with the BBC One soap and will appear on-screen from next month as part of a dramatic new storyline for the Carter family.

“We’re delighted to welcome Simone to Walford. Her character’s links to the Carter family will form part of an important new storyline for Mick in particular. It’s a story that we look forward to sharing with the audience – with its impact on the Carters set to be everlasting.” – Jon Sen, EastEnders Executive Producer

The Scottish actress, 52, is best known for her role as G Wing governor Helen Stewart in the first three series of the ITV prison drama.

Helen went to war with prison officer Jim Fenner over his unorthodox ways and fell for prisoner Nikki Wade.

The casting reunites Lahbib with fellow Bad Girls stars Linda Henry, Luisa Bradshaw-White and Kellie Bright – aka Shirley, Tina and Linda Carter. Linda played the role of G Wing’s top dog Yvonne Atkins between 2000-2003, Luisa played prison officer Lorna Rose in the first series in 1999, and Kellie played inmate Cassie Tyler in 2002.

Running annually between 1999-2006, Bad Girls followed the lives of troubled women banged up on G Wing in the fictional women’s prison Larkhall.

“I’m thrilled to be joining EastEnders. I can’t say too much about who I am playing just yet, but it’s fair to say that she is set to have a lasting impact on the Carters and will test their strength as a family. It’s also been lovely to be reunited with Linda, Luisa and Kellie – it’s been a bit of a Bad Girls reunion!” – Simone Lahbib

Lahbib’s other credits include Monarch of the Glen and Wire in the Blood.