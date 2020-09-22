Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 22nd September

The latest goings on in EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks.



Stacey approaches Ruby who is seething and threatens to call the police.

At the police station Ben is being questioned – they tell him his story can’t be verified and he’d be let go if he could come up with a convincing one.

Meanwhile, Mitch meets Kheerat and when he sees Chantelle’s memory box, he demands to know why Kheerat has it. Kheerat explains what Chantelle asked of him and that she was trying to leave Gray. He’s struggling to divulge his feelings for her as Suki interrupts glaring for Kheerat to say no more…

Elsewhere, Linda suggests that Sharon call Ian’s bluff and pack her bags. Sharon takes note but is stunned when her plan backfires. Denise works out Amy has a crush on Isaac and tells him he can’t tutor Amy anymore, despite Isaac needing the cash.

EastEnders, Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Jamie brags about winning Andrea round and how she fell for his lie, unaware Andrea has overheard everything. Andrea heads off to see Moira, telling her how Jamie ran her over and left her for dead.

Meanwhile, Liv comments on how often Aaron has been visiting The Hide. The truth is revealed when she catches him staring at Ben. Later, Al introduces Ben to Aaron and there’s a clear frisson between the pair.

Elsewhere, with Gabby so jealous, will Leyla regret reaching out to her? Luke and Victoria get things back on track.

Emmerdale, Tuesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Through a series of flashbacks, Brody tells Sienna about his visit to see Buster with Damon. All Brody wanted was an apology from Buster for abusing him, but will he get what he wants?

Meanwhile, Juliet tells Sid that she deserves to be higher up the ladder with Victor, but Sid guesses that she’s trying to distract herself from thinking about Peri. Unable to control her emotions anymore, Juliet confesses her feelings to Peri.

Elsewhere, Charlie confides in Jack that it doesn’t feel right being happy after Kyle’s death.

Hollyoaks, Tuesday at 6.30pm on Channel 4.