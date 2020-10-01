Pick of the Plots: Thursday 1st October

The latest goings-on in EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks.

Jack and Amy bump into Isaac and a row ensues over Isaac’s suspension. Jack threatens Isaac. Amy is shocked at her dad’s behaviour and is worried he’ll lose his job. Later, Jack confronts Denise, is she having an affair?

Meanwhile, Frankie wants a full-time job at the Prince Albert so Kathy sets her a challenge of increasing sales on Friday night. Frankie decides to host a Drag Bingo and Tina ropes in Mick to work behind the bar but Mick’s suspicion towards Frankie is evident.

Elsewhere, Jags is having an existential crisis about his job as a rent collector and his leniency doesn’t go down well with Suki. Ian takes drastic action to get Max his money back.

EastEnders, Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Vinny confronts Paul about the betting slip, but how will he react?

Meanwhile, Aaron prepares to go on a kayaking session with Ben. He opens a letter addressed to him and is left winded by its contents.

Elsewhere, Tracy opens up to Cain; Chas reflects on her relationship with Paddy.

Emmerdale, Thursday at 7pm and 8pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

It’s getting cramped at James’s flat, with the law firm still operating out of his living room. Sami is keen to improve the image of their fledgling business and Maxine suggests a photoshoot for the website. However, Verity thinks it should just be the legal team in the photos, not Maxine.

Meanwhile, after overhearing an argument between Celeste and Toby, Felix wants to know what Toby has done. Later, Toby is like a rabbit in the headlights when Felix reveals that Celeste told him everything.

Elsewhere, Jordan is enjoying some alone time with Leela, but Victor is hassling him.

Hollyoaks, Thursday at 6.30pm on Channel 4.