Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 30th September

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks.

Ed is shocked when he opens the door to a frenzied Grace who tells him that Michael abducted Tianna and that she has no option but to call the police. Ed finds Michael in Victoria gardens with Tianna and persuades him to come home. When they get there a police officer steps forward and arrests Michael on suspicion of child abduction.

Under police questioning, Michael admits that he was wrong to take Tianna as he did but he just couldn’t bear the thought of losing his little girl. Will the police be lenient?

Meanwhile, after speaking to Carla, Sarah decides to head over to the solicitor’s office and speak to Adam about getting back together.

Elsewhere, Carla and Sarah are shocked when they show a new client their designs only to discover that Nina has doctored them adding her own ideas. Ray makes a £10k donation to Oliver’s medical fund while Steve speaks to an estate agent about selling Street Cars and Preston’s Petals.

Coronation Street, Wednesday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Vinny returns home and feels a mixture of emotions when he realises his dad is upstairs with Mandy.

Not wanting to disturb them, Vinny searches Paul’s pockets for some spare cash he needs, but pulls out a betting slip and he realises his dad has been gambling again.

Meanwhile, Cain rebuffs Tracy’s attempts to get him to hang out with Nate. Aaron asks Bear for suggestions.

Emmerdale, Wednesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Grace is humiliated after being stood up for Martine yesterday and tells Felix that it’s time to get serious. Later, Felix confesses his feelings to Martine. Seeing Felix’s interactions with Grace and Martine, Walter warns Felix away from his daughter.

Meanwhile, Toby summons Mitchell to his flat to “discuss the book”, but it seems Toby has other more sinister plans for his brother. It’s tense when Mitchell brings up Dr. Ley.

Elsewhere, entrepreneurial Cindy turns a bad news story into a positive advertisement for the Bazaar.

Hollyoaks, Wednesday at 6.30pm on Channel 4.