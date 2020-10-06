Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 6th October

The latest goings on in EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks.



At the police station Thompson tells Callum they’re not getting enough from the listening device and suggests that Callum starts wearing a wire, much to Callum’s horror. Later Callum tells Phil that he looked into Raymond’s family and couldn’t find anything. He offers to look into some of Phil’s ‘contacts’ instead but Phil isn’t interested and heads off to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Gray tells Whitney he’ll be staying on her case but Whitney is adamant he needs to be with his kids for the funeral even though she’s terrified of facing court without him.

Elsewhere, Suki makes a huge decision impacting her family.

EastEnders, Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Will Jamie move ahead with his plan?

Meanwhile, Bear spots tension between Chas and Paddy.

Elsewhere, Ellis tries to help the Dawn and Billy situation. Manpreet is concerned when Meena turns her charms to Rishi.

Emmerdale, Tuesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Juliet continues to impress Victor, but at Jordan’s expense. When Jordan finds out that Juliet messed up yesterday, he tells Victor – but Victor doesn’t like snitches.

Jordan is left panicked and tells Leela that his life is in danger. He begs her to run away with him, but they’re stopped in their tracks by PC Kiss.

Meanwhile, Sid tries to convince John Paul that he deserves to return to school.

Elsewhere, James, Sami, Verity and Maxine prepare for their close-ups, but James is sceptical when Imran turns up to be their photographer. Later, James can tell that Verity has feelings for Sami and urges her to make her move, before he moves on.

Hollyoaks, Tuesday at 6.30pm on Channel 4.