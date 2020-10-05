This week in River City its a farewell while in Pobol y Cwm Jason is stunned

Best on the Box with this week’s highlights for River City, Pobol y Cwm and Rownd a Rownd.

RIVER CITY

We’re back in Shieldinch after the hiatus, and tonight Scarlett is comforted as the community bids a fond farewell to an old friend; Poppy comes to a worrying conclusion about unwanted attention while Caitlin tries to ignore health concerns, and a dangerous shadow looms large over an unsuspecting Lenny.

Scarlett and Bernie are united in grief as they prepare to say a final goodbye to the recently deceased Molly. Despite Bernie’s attempts to lift her sister’s spirits, Scarlett struggles with the overwhelming emotions of the day. Angus helps best pal Bob deal with the loss of his beloved grandmother, arranging a surprise for Molly’s funeral cortege – a lone piper. Scarlett is overwhelmed by the gesture and moved by the community’s support as they come together to pay their last respects to the one, the only, Molly O’Hara. Elsewhere, a grief-stricken Stevie is buoyed by support from Cameron at the Jailbirds while his girlfriend, Poppy, hides her fears that her stalker is back. When she receives a spate of crank texts and a sinister message on a brick outside her office, Poppy grows increasingly paranoid about who is watching her – and why. At the Tall Ship, an exhausted Caitlin tries to hide worrying health symptoms from her concerned family while, outside Lennie Murdoch’s flat, a hooded figure ominously watches Lenny from afar. River City, tonight at 10 pm on BBC Scotland Channel Goodbye Molly, in BBC Scotland’s River City

POBOL Y CWM

This week in ‘People of the Valley‘ Rhys faces a tough decision when Ffion tells him that she wants him back while DJ’s hurt when Sioned tries getting rid of him from Penrhewl. Also Garry tries tempting Jaclyn to go away with him.

It doesn’t appear to have a happy outcome as someone learns of the plan and is determined to put a stop to it also this week Jason’s shocked when he catches Ffion with a bottle of wine.

Pobol y Cwm, Tuesday & Friday at 8 pm on S4C

ROWND A ROWND

Sian is beginning to become a little suspicious of Mark’s intentions as he “just happened” to bump into John. Anest and Jason have been teasing Iestyn about his intentions with Kylie, which in turn makes Iestyn believe that he has a chance – but how does Kylie feel about it?

Dylan is having difficulty finding someone to look after Llew, until he receives an unexpected offer from someone. Aled isn’t happy to have to watch Carys and Barry together. With the pressure mounting on him from every direction, he has a startling offer for Carys.

Britney tries to persuade Kylie to join a dating app, even though Kylie doesn’t have much interest…but it does give someone else an idea.

Rownd a Rownd, Tuesday and Thursday at 8.25 pm on S4C

Bemusement in S4C’s Pobol y Cwm