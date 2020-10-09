The Baby Show Live goes virtual – again

Following the debut virtual event in May providing to be a success, The Baby Show is to return later this month as The Baby Show Live @ Home with Lidl.

This year’s online event will take place from 30 October – 1 November 2020 on their, purpose-built, easy-to-use, digital platform and app.

The platform will bring all the benefits of the live event and more including ‘a one-stop-shop for all the best offers on baby essentials (and nice-to-haves), as well as a vital source of information, shared by an unrivalled line up of parenting and baby experts, to empower new parents and parents-to-be on their parenting journey.’

The Baby Show Live @ Home promises to be the virtual event not to be missed. With an unrivalled range of brands, exclusive show offers, an impressive line-up of experts and exciting competitions, this is an essential part of the parenting journey that will take place in the comfort of their own home. – BabyShow Spokesperson

Featuring all the leading brands and the best boutiques, attendees can shop at their leisure over three days. They’ll be able to shop new product launches, watch product demonstrations, create their own wish-lists, bookmark their favourite brands, chat directly to brands via live chat or even arrange a one-to-one appointment.

The virtual live stage will also host the UK’s top baby and parenting experts as they share their exclusive tips and advice on birth, sleep, breastfeeding, fitness, nutrition, mental health, infant learning and more. Attendees can put their questions to the experts directly with the live chat function. Talks will be available on-demand for up to 48 hours after the show so they can view them in their own time – even during those night-time feeds!

Expert and guest speakers include Infant Nutritionist Charlotte Stirling-Reed, The Modern Midwife, Rachel Fitz- Desorgher, Dr. Will Dooley, Rosey Davidson, Annabel Karmel, Professor Amy Brown, Milli Hill, The Parent & Baby Coach, Siobhan Miller, The Motherhood Group, Midwife Marley, Calm & Bright Sleep Support, Lucy Wolfe and many more.