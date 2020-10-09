Variety names Noah Wall as a Young Ambassador

The Children’s Charity note they have chosen ‘an inspirational boy as a Young Ambassador’.

Eight-year-old Noah was born with only 2% brain tissue, as well as severe spina bifida, hydrocephalus and paralysis from the chest down.

Yet he has defied steep odds and astounded doctors all over the world with his extraordinary recovery, and the astonishing physical and mental advances he has made. By the age of three, his brain had grown to about 80%, which is regarded by many experts as a medical miracle. His body is now developing at a normal rate, and more recently, he has started moving his legs and feet, raising hopes that he may one day be able to walk.

“I’m so excited to be a Variety Young Ambassador! It will be a pleasure to help raise lots of money for all the children who are disabled – because it’s good to give” – Noah Wall

Today, the unstoppable Noah, who lives with his family in Cumbria, is thriving. He can tell the time, write his name, he’s starting to read, he loves numbers, and he’s a real whizz on the iPad. He can hold a lively conversation with people of any age, from babies to his aunty, who is 106 years old. Determined to fulfil his dreams, he has already ticked off an impressive range of adventurous activities like horse riding, surfing and sky diving.

Noah’s wicked sense of humour and lovable personality brings joy to his family and everyone around him. With his strong message of hope, he’s also an inspiration to countless families with disabled children.

Earlier this year ITV personality ‘Keith Lemon’ launched the ‘I Love Variety’ face mask campaign.

“It’s an honour to be supporting Variety, the Children’s Charity, and to support the incredible work they do across the country. You might not know I’m wearing my ‘I Love Variety’ mask because it has my actual face printed on it, so it looks like I’m not wearing a mask, but I am, and I’m wearing it with pride. Can’t wait to see everyone else with my face! Like one big Lemon family! A really big family where we all look handsome!” – Keith Lemon

To find out more about Variety, the Children’s Charity, or to donate to its various projects, please visit www.variety.org.uk