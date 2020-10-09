Pick of the Plots: Friday 9th October

When Dev reveals someone broke into the shop, cleaned out the till and stole all the booze and fags Johnny’s instantly suspicious, especially when he clocks Scott giving Emma a wad of cash for Oliver’s appeal. Scott denies carrying out the robbery and Johnny is forced to apologise when Dev later notes that the real culprits have been apprehended.

Meanwhile, Eileen reads the note from Todd asking her to meet him at an old warehouse. When Craig calls at No.11 and tells Eileen that a body has been found matching Todd’s description and they’d like her to identify it, Eileen keeps her counsel, knowing Todd is alive.

Later, Eileen meets Todd and he admits that he’s in danger. Sean tries to get hold of Eileen having been warned by Lenny the PI. But as a menacing bloke steps out of the shadows is it too late?

Elsewhere, Steve and Leanne get a date for their first court hearing. Alya enjoys winding Geoff up. David’s on pins as he helps Shona move back into No.8.

Coronation Street, Friday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

The prosecution grills Whitney but she finds the courage to defend herself. However, when Mick takes the stand, he handles their questions less well. As the prosecution keep pushing for answers, Mick collapses with a panic attack.

Meanwhile, Mitch confesses he loves Karen but she’s with Billy now – she suggests he moves out when the dust settles.

Elsewhere, the Slaters try to pull together the money to pay Suki. Kush saves the day with a wad of notes but Jean is suspicious. Later, Kush pulls out his phone and opens up a gambling app.

EastEnders, Friday at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Dawn is panicked and makes a cruel move.

Meanwhile, Victoria is intrigued to find a small parcel on her doorstep.

Elsewhere, Charity wonders why Vanessa is avoiding her calls.

Emmerdale, Friday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.