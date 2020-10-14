Radio 5 morning show for Naga Munchetty

Naga began her career at the Evening Standard and has worked for Reuters, CNBC Europe and Channel 4 News. She joined the BBC in 2008 presenting business news programme Working Lunch. She became one of BBC Breakfast’s lead presenters in 2014.

A contestant on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016, away from work she is a keen golfer and won an episode of Celebrity Mastermind in 2013 where her specialist subject was The Ryder Cup.

“5 Live has one of the most passionate, engaged audiences in radio. The prospect of talking to those listeners every week really excites me. I can’t wait to get stuck into the role from January.”

Naga will present every Monday to Wednesday. She starts in January 2021. In other BBC Radio news today Radio 1 have announced plans to open up the airwaves to young people around the country, offering them the opportunity to share what makes them who they are.

Titled Minute Of Me the slots will give youngsters a chance to speak for sixty seconds; whether it’s sharing personal mottos to live by, showcasing unique talents or simply telling tales of their own experiences, Radio 1 will be offering them the chance to share what it is that makes them who they are.