Pick of the Plots: Thursday 15th October

It’s the day of reckoning for Whitney, but will she be found guilty or not guilty of Leo’s murder? Gray’s odd behaviour is the topic of conversation at The Vic.

Meanwhile, Stacey struggles to come up with an excuse as to why she was hiding in the office to Ruby and Martin. Unphased, Ruby smugly invites her to join the party. Tension quickly rises between Stacey and Ruby forcing Martin to step in.

Elsewhere, Denise warns Ellie that Phil is bad news, before confronting Phil about his visits to Raymond.

EastEnders, Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Belle switches the contents of two vials of veterinary drugs in Jamie’s car. Later, Nate tries to encourage a drained Belle to stay positive after a meeting with their solicitor.

Meanwhile, Liv tries to convince Aaron that Ben seems a decent guy.

Elsewhere, Mandy and Leyla come up with an agreement.

Emmerdale, Thursday at 7pm and 8pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

James bad-mouths George to anyone who will listen, but he soon shuts up when George pays him a little visit at home.

Meanwhile, John Paul receives a mysterious text message about “paying for the sins of his past”. When John Paul confides in his sister and Sylver, they realise they’ve all received a similar text. As they wonder who could be responsible, Theresa arrives in the village.

Elsewhere, Diane is worried when her hair starts falling out. Manipulative Edward tells her that it’s due to stress and gives her papers to start divorce proceedings.

Hollyoaks, Thursday at 6.30pm on Channel 4.