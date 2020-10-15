Zaraah Abrahams joins EastEnders to play Chelsea Fox

EastEnders bosses have announced that Zaraah Abrahams is to take over the role of Chelsea Fox in the soap.

Chelsea – eldest daughter of Denise – was previously played by Tiana Benjamin between 2006-2010. The character featured in storylines covering perjury, drug addiction and the usual soap staple of having her heart broken by men.

Viewers last saw Chelsea heading off to Spain with her grandmother after her father Lucas’s murderous antics were exposed. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what brings her back to Walford after all these years…

Zaraah has starred in Spike Lee’s Da Sweet Blood of Jesus as well as numerous dramas, from HBO’s The Knick to playing Joanne Jackson in Coronation Street and Michaela White in Waterloo Road.

“I am so excited to be joining such an iconic show and I am really looking forward to taking on the role of Chelsea Fox,” the actress said of her new role

During her previous time in Walford, things were never quiet for Chelsea. From a brief fling with Grant Mitchell, she soon fell for Sean Slater before a brief encounter with Jack Branning, who is now currently in a relationship with her mother, Denise…

Add to that the murderous ways of her father Lucas, who killed three people and faked Denise’s death, it’s fair to say that drama is never far from Chelsea Fox.

“When Chelsea was around, trouble was never far away and that is as true as ever when she returns to Walford later this year. We are excited that fans are going to see Chelsea back on their screens and thrilled that the wonderful Zaraah is going to play her.” – Jon Sen, EastEnders Executive producer

It was announced earlier this month that Don Gilet has reprised his role as Lucas in the soap.