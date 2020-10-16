Pick of the Plots: Friday 16th October

Mick and one of his sidekicks turn up at the furniture store and threaten Gary, believing him to be in cahoots with Todd. As Mick makes his getaway, they almost run over Gail, who furiously takes a picture of the registration plate. Maria’s horrified to find Gary battered and bleeding in the furniture shop and forces him to tell Craig everything. But where is Todd?

Meanwhile, when Aaron cancels his visit, David is forced to take Shona to work with him. He’s horrified when she shaves off the top knot of a model, she takes a dislike to. When Shona later suggests it’s time David shared her bed, he worries it’s too soon. Shona’s offended and after hurling her dinner at the wall, storms out.

Elsewhere, Billy tells Paul the bishop has recommended he apply for the position of archdeacon. Scott continues to blackmail Johnny. Evelyn quits her job at the shop when Dev refuses her time off for a camping trip with Arthur.

Coronation Street, Friday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Phil is furious at Lola for telling Denise he has been seeing Raymond.

With Kathy not having much luck with her dating app, Peter gives it a little tweak. Meanwhile Bobby is very concerned to hear Sharon has a bug so pays her a visit and ends up scrubbing the kitchen but are Bobby’s fears getting out of control?

Elsewhere, Lily complains to Kush about a game on his phone not working. Kush is quietly gutted when he realises what she has done.

EastEnders, Friday at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Jamie sets a plan against Belle in motion.

Meanwhile, Leyla and Gabby plan something big and ambitious.

Elsewhere, Dan is determined to start providing for his family again.

Emmerdale, Friday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.