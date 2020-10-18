This week in River City Poppy is disheartened while Tesni’s heartbroken in Pobol y Cwm

Your Pick of the Plots for the S4C and BBC Scotland soap operas this coming week.

Paul’s continued presence divides the Murdoch family. While Lenny and Alex are united in their suspicions about Rory’s ex-boyfriend, Jessie is keen to get to know Paul better. Jessie chastises them for not giving Paul a chance but, as Lenny and Alex discuss Paul’s possible intentions, begins to have doubts.

Meanwhile, the mysterious calls to Paul continue. As he grows closer to Rory, Paul begins to feel torn about the deadly mission he’s in Shieldinch to see through.

Maggie and Ruby anxiously await their Covid test results and are thrilled when they come back negative. But their relief is short-lived when Ruby shocks Maggie by saying that Caitlin’s life-threatening illness is retribution for killing Joe.

After telling Eve and Cameron about the harassment she’s experiencing, Poppy is disheartened by Stevie’s dismissal of how serious the situation is becoming. Feeling alone and unsupported, a vulnerable Poppy suffers in silence.

Jac presses a seemingly reluctant Lou to be more public about their relationship. Assuming Sonny is the reason Lou is being secretive, Jac is taken aback when he suggests they go for lunch and get to know one another. Jac is thrilled, but Lou is far from happy to see her dad and secret girlfriend spending time together.

River City, Monday at 10 pm on BBC Scotland, repeated Tuesday at 8 pm on BBC One Scotland

The day has come for Garry and Jaclyn to leave Cwmderi, and Tesni’s heartbroken when her mother reveals that she’s saying farewell.

However, is it really goodbye? A plan is afoot to stop them from going away which has serious consequences.

Jaclyn’s head is all over the place and she has to face some tough decisions. Tensions rise in the Caffi as Anita’s jealousy grows over Kelly and Luned’s friendship.

Pobol y Cwm, Tuesday & Friday at 8 pm on S4C

Barry is anxious following Carys’s exit to Cardiff without saying when she will be back, and it’s not long before people start asking awkward questions.

Things are still a little awkward between Sian and John, which in turn makes things awkward between Sian and Mark, but by trying to rectify the situation, Sian may have made things worse.

Anest and Kylie head out canoeing on the Menai Straits, which may find Kylie in a very difficult position.

Iris has a morning of disappointing birthday gifts from Arthur.

There isn’t much romance on Kylie and Iestyn’s date either and it becomes apparent that Kylie has her eye on someone else in Copa.

Rownd a Rownd, Tuesday and Thursday at 8.25 pm on S4C

Pictured Top a scene from this week’s Pobol y Cwm. Pictured Bottom: Rownd a Rownd