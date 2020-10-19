Jennifer Aniston has been named the biggest ‘hair crush’

Aniston has been named the biggest ‘hair crush’ among women, more than 25 years after her iconic ‘Rachel cut’ was copied by millions.
A selection of women were polled with the Friends actress topping the poll with her honey blonde, mid-length styles which women are still in love with decades after they made her famous.
The Duchess of Cambridge’s wavy brunette locks come second in the most wanted celebrity hairstyles, followed by Our Girl actress Michelle Keegan’s dark voluminous tresses.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, came fourth with her long luscious mane, with A-lister Julia Roberts’ full curls in fifth place. The study, by Vitabiotics Perfectil Gummies, also found more than four in 10 women take a celebrity snap into the salon when they’re having a trim.
“Celebrities are probably still the biggest source of inspiration for women when it comes to their hair. Whether it’s wanting to adopt a similar style or simply dreaming of having hair in similar condition, many women seem to have a celebrity in mind when they think of their dream hair.” – A spokesman for Vitabiotics Perfectil Gummies
The study also saw Beyonce in sixth place, followed by Ariana Grande’s long, sleek hair and Taylor Swift’s classic look.
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira completed the top 10. Other female celebrities to leave women feeling jealous about their hair include Kim Kardashian-West, Rihanna and Helen Mirren.
It also emerged that six in 10 women have chopped away at their own hair in a bid to recreate a celeb style at home, while three quarters have had a go at a DIY dye job. Just over one in 10 have combed their unruly locks with a toothbrush to try and get rid of flyaway hairs and 14 per cent have attempted to make their own hair masks out of eggs.
The research also found just under half of the women asked admitted to having hair envy of someone they know in real life – not just a celeb. The general style is what most covet, though 47 per cent have been envious of someone’s hair colour, and 42 per cent the hair’s shine.
But despite the desire to have locks like celebrities, women keep to the same hairstyle for an average of five years before attempting something new, according to the survey carried out via OnePoll. And 54 per cent say having healthy hair, in a style they love, actively improves their mood.
“While some celebrity hairstyles may be out of reach due to your hair type, there is nothing to stop you trying to copy some of those glossy and well-conditioned locks.” – A spokesman for Vitabiotics Perfectil Gummies