Denise Welch joins the cast of Hollyoaks

Hollyoaks announces soap-star reunion as Denise Welch joins the cast to play Nikki Sanderson’s on-screen mum.

A dance teacher by trade, ‘Trish’ arrives in Hollyoaks under the ominous shadow of boyfriend, Brad who immediately takes a shine to Maxine (played by Nikki). Will Brad come between mother and daughter?

Denise and Nikki previously worked together on Coronation Street when they played Natalie Barnes and Candice Stowe.

“I am thrilled to be joining the cast of Hollyoaks in this, their 25th year. I’m looking forward to working with some old friends and making new ones. The character of Trish Minniver is an actor’s dream and I can’t wait to introduce her to you,” said Welch

Denise made her television debut in the late 80s on a regional Tyne Tees Television local drama before finding fame on shows such as Central Television’s Soldier Soldier, Granada’s Coronation Street and BBC drama Waterloo Road.

Thanks to Soldier Soldier she also had a top 30 hit with Cry Me A River / You Don’t Have To Say You Love Me, peaking at number 23 in 1995. She is also known for her many years as a panellist on Loose Women, and is a Sunday Times bestselling author.

Trish will first appear on screen in January 2021 much to the shock of Maxine.