Telly Today: Its a night of consequences

Highlights for Tuesday, October 20th.

LIFE

The lives of the neighbours collide dramatically on a night where secrets and lies start to come to a head.

Henry (Peter Davison) grapples with the consequences of Gail’s (Alison Steadman) decision and tries to keep things under wraps from friends and family.

Secrets are circled during a tense dinner party hosted by Hannah (Melissa Johns) and Liam (Joshua James). David (Adrian Lester) and Saira (Saira Choudhry) start a new chapter, but an intervention from Belle (Victoria Hamilton) ruffles both of their feathers.

Neil (Adam James) makes Belle an unexpected offer, leading Belle into a confrontation with the neighbours. The formerly separate existences of the neighbours are starting to cross over in ways which will be life changing for all of them.

Life, tonight at 9 pm on BBC One

MARRIED…

Having been selected from over 7000 applicants and after undergoing rigorous interviews and psychological tests, the four singletons put their trust in a new panel of elite matchmakers to find them their perfect partner.

This new panel of experts includes two of the world’s most experienced professional matchmakers who, between them, have successfully paired thousands of couples: American dating guru Paul C Brunson, known as the real-life Hitch and Oprah’s ‘Love Doctor’, and leading UK matchmaker Gen Gresset.

They’re supported by insight and analysis from clinical psychologist Dr Angela Smith. As the newly-weds prepare to move in together, the global coronavirus pandemic hits Britain, putting unprecedented strain on the new relationships.

As measures ease, Owen and Michelle’s lockdown love-in gives way to a heart-breaking dilemma over long-distance love, while David and Shareen come together to enjoy a romantic glamping getaway.

Married at First Sight, tonight at 9.15 pm on Channel 4