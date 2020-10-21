Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 21st October

Despite Eileen’s warning that a lot of folk won’t be pleased to see him back, Todd heads out and it’s not long before he’s winding up Paul. Billy implores Todd to stop causing trouble but when Todd admits he still has feelings for him how will Billy react? Todd offers Paul a hollow apology but when he intimates Billy’s told him what a tough time he’s had Paul’s furious.

Meanwhile, Wendy introduces herself to Leanne and explains she has been elected as Oliver’s Guardian. Leanne’s hostile and accuses Wendy of siding with the doctors. Suki, a journalist friend of Natasha’s, tells Nick and Leanne she’d like to help by telling their story in a bid to boost fundraising but when Suki mentions his impending death, Leanne loses it.

Elsewhere, David finds Hugo taking pictures of the barber’s, threatening to put him out of business. Overhearing, Gary’s ears prick up. David tells Gary how he’s had an offer on the house from Ray’s property mate, but he doesn’t want to uproot Shona and the kids.

Gary reckons David should take the money but see if he can rent the house back from her. When Ray reveals he plans to turf David out of the house Gary has a pang of guilt.

Coronation Street, Wednesday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Vinny finds Paul at the scrapyard and accuses him of stealing the money and Ellis’s watch.

Paul is defensive and reacts violently, lashing out in retaliation.

Meanwhile, Dan receives more bad news.

Emmerdale, Wednesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Tony finds a bunch of flowers and a message from ‘the love of his life’ to meet him at The Hutch tomorrow. He and Darren try to guess who it could be, suggesting exes such as Ruth and Julie, but Tony is still holding out hope that it could be Diane – she’s the only love of his life.

Meanwhile, the devilish doll comes back to life and asks the McQueens to guess who the blackmailer is, but if they’re wrong, the consequences will be severe.

Elsewhere, Joel gets flustered when he bumps into his ex, Theresa. Sid is disgusted that Juliet has recruited Ella.

Hollyoaks, Wednesday at 6.30pm on Channel 4.