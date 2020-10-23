Pick of the Plots: Friday 23rd October

Billy assures Paul that Todd was the love of his life, but Paul’s doubts haven’t been fully quelled. When Billy dithers over his archdeacon interview, Paul insists he go for it. Meanwhile, Sean returns home with Dylan and is shocked to see Todd there. Later, Todd finds Dylan after he goes walkies and assures him that his dad loves him. Billy and Paul return after Billy’s interview but as Billy bangs on about Todd and how manipulative he is, Paul points out he’s clearly got under his skin.

Meanwhile, apologetic about the article in the Gazette, Natasha tells Nick she’d like to make a donation of £20k to Oliver’s appeal. Steve returns from Germany and breaks the news that Dr Schmitz remains adamant that Oliver isn’t a suitable candidate for treatment. Leanne turns on Nick. when she finds out that he has turned down Natasha’s offer, suspecting he has given up on Oliver.

Later, Nick confides in Gail that he fears Leanne is fighting a losing battle but he can’t tell her as she would see it as a betrayal.

Elsewhere, Scott talks Johnny through his plan to rob Ray and his mates – play ball or Jenny finds out that he was once involved in a robbery and left a man to die. David tells Gary that he’s spoken to Roxy and agreed to sell the house on condition she lease it back to him. Gary masks his guilt.

Coronation Street, Friday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Phil is working on a plan to prove that Ellie is unfit to parent and Denise makes up her mind.

DI Thompson catches Callum accessing information on Ellie for Phil. Callum tells Thompson he can get Phil on side if he helps him with some intel.

Meanwhile, Ian checks on Sharon after seeing her upset over Denny’s belongings and he gives her a birthday card. She’s grateful for all they’ve been through together, Denny’s stuff reminded her and she misses him. They make up and apologise for the past few weeks.

EastEnders, Friday at 8.05pm on BBC One.

After some stirring from Gabby, Liam is upset that Leyla is avoiding him, but before long it is Gabby who is left disappointed and bitter.

Meanwhile, Harriet returns to the village and is filled in on the news regarding Dawn’s disappearance.

Emmerdale, Friday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.