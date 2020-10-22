Pick of the Plots: Thursday 22nd October

The Slaters get a nasty letter box deposit; Kush secretly assumes their unwelcome delivery is related to his money issues but Stacey is sure the culprit is Ruby. Ruby threatens that she could have Stacey out of the Square at the click of a finger whilst Stacey is upset that Ruby is trying to take her kids away from her. Whilst on her way to the club to give Ruby a piece of her mind, Stacey is attacked by a hooded figure and left lying on the floor.

Meanwhile, Phil tells Ritchie he wants full custody but she can’t see how it’s possible. DI Thompson wants Jack away from his investigation so Callum tells a disgruntled Jack to steer clear.

Elsewhere, Kathy feels foolish for lying about her age. Sharon gets a shock when Denny’s things are returned from the boat accident and when she disappears, Bobby steps in behind the bar. Habiba gives Iqra an ultimatum – me or Ash?

Also, Honey tells Lola that Jay has been singing her praises. Lola feels guilty and after turning down Jay’s offer of a date, meets him in The Vic

A mischievous Gabby sees Meena and Liam having a drink in the Woolpack. Gabby jumps in at Take A Vow, taking charge with some clients. Laurel is worried to hear of her plans to quit uni.

Meanwhile, seeing Vinny has been hurt, Mandy wonders if he’s up to something.

Elsewhere, with no money coming in, will Dan come clean to Amelia about their finances?

A motorbike roars into Hollyoaks village. A heartbroken Tony finds a suit hanging up outside the caravan with a note ‘wear me’ from his mystery admirer, but he has decided to cancel the date.

The biker walks across the village and into The Hutch. Tony turns and as the visitor lifts off their helmet, Tony stumbles backwards to see his old, dead friend Kurt Benson standing in front of him. Kurt is alive and shocks Darren, Mandy and Cindy when they arrive at The Hutch, but who really died in the jet ski accident?

Meanwhile, with the doll watching on, the McQueens are discussing the seven sins and who else’s secrets could be about to be revealed – they’ve got until noon to figure out who the blackmailer is. Mercedes still refuses to be threatened and decides that she wants to meet this blackmailer, armed wearing her signature red dress.

Elsewhere, Darren escorts Tom to meet Yazz in the village where she unveils her big romantic gesture – a recorded video love letter to Tom featuring every inhabitant of Hollyoaks village. He’s overwhelmed, feeling a real sense of belonging, despite losing so many people that he loved.

Tom is scared of loving and losing Yazz too, wondering about the possibility of her getting bored of him. She promises that she won’t and proposes – Little Tom is all grown up.

