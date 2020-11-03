Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 3rd November

Kat returns home with a plan to solve the Slaters’ money woes, however Stacey and Kush are sceptical of her idea. As they only have a month’s rent sorted, Kat refuses to drop it and turns to Phil for help.

Meanwhile, Callum accuses Ben of not trusting him and storms out. Later, Callum is torn when Ben notes that the Mitchells don’t forget loyalty.

Elsewhere, Jay is amazed at Honey’s strength as she meets with DC Ward for a further update on her case. Frankie returns to the Square, while Linda realises something is troubling Mick. Tiffany struggles with the more morbid aspects of her new job.

EastEnders, Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Cain and Sam plan revenge on Jamie.

Meanwhile, Charity is full of self-loathing and turns to the bottle to hide her upset.

Elsewhere, when Cain slates Mackenzie, Moira tells him to stay away. Has she just pushed him away too? Rhona reminds Moira that she’s there if she needs her.

Emmerdale, Tuesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

The McQueens are blackmailed with the sin of greed. However, it’s the anniversary of Mercedes losing Gabriel so Theresa promises to sort out the blackmailer herself, fearing that the latest sin could be about her. Theresa asks John Paul for the money and reveals that she got involved in some criminal activity when she was away.

Meanwhile, Edward silences Verity’s concerns with a hefty sum in her bank account. Conman Kurt hears about Verity’s windfall and gets set to sweep her off her feet, but Sami is suspicious. Sami and James do some digging and find some damning evidence against Kurt, leaving Tony and Verity wanting answers.

Elsewhere, things are fraught between Tony and Diane as they try to navigate their divorce. Tom wants to make his and Yazz’s engagement official with a ring, but when he gets down on one knee in the village, Ste returns looking worse for wear.

Hollyoaks, Tuesday at 6.30pm on Channel 4.

Deborah notes to Valerie that she wasn’t invited to Jimmy’s birthday drinks but Al tells her it’s her own fault. Later, Sid asks Deborah about one of her babies, but notices how upset she looks. He comforts her, reminding her that she’s a great midwife and they need her. As Sid leaves, there’s something in Deborah’s gaze.

Meanwhile, Zara returns from her spa break refreshed, until she finds a damaged Harper in Daniel’s car.

Daniel explains it was Joe who threw Harper out after he got caught using it to cheat on his homework. Zara makes it clear to Daniel that there’s no way she’s getting rid of ‘him’ [Harper].

Doctors, Tuesday at 1.45pm on BBC One.