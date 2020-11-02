Pick of the Plots: Monday 2nd November

Johnny and Jenny tell Emma that Scott has been arrested for the bistro robbery. Emma confesses to Alina that she accepted a share of the money and gave it to Steve to pay Oliver’s legal fees. Alina urges her to get the money back but when a police officer approaches Emma to ask her some questions, is it too late? Later, Emma’s conscience gets the better of her and she confesses everything to Steve.

Meanwhile, Abi is suspicious when Debbie makes out she is a high-flyer and is due in town for a work meeting. However, when Abi confronts Debbie about her bogus job in front of Kevin, Debbie turns on the waterworks and reveals she’s lost everything. Kevin assures Debbie she’s welcome to stay as long as she likes. In a bid to make it up to Debbie, Abi pours her a glass of wine and talks her through all her failed relationships. When she mentions what a nasty piece of work Ray Crosby turned out to be, Debbie’s intrigued.

Elsewhere, Michael is shocked to see Grace at the hospital with two police officers. Grace shouts over to Michael that she’s pregnant but James advises his brother to steer clear. Aadi reveals that Corey gave Asha a pair of trainers and it’s obvious Asha must be having sex with him, Dev’s horrified. At Dylan’s request, Sean reluctantly agrees to take him to a County match.

Martin is remorseful that he didn’t stop Kush during the poker game, and Ruby deflects when he asks her if she told Suki anything about Kush’s gambling beforehand. Kush tries to appeal to Suki’s better nature but she insists the bet stands. Later, crushed to learn that Kat is out with a man from work, Kush finally admits to Stacey that he has an addiction.

Meanwhile, Honey meets DC Ward for an update on her case and when Billy spots them, Jay is forced to tell him what happened. Billy fumes to hear that Paul has been released on bail and disappears. Later Jay realises what Billy is up to and finds him about to attack Paul with a brick.

Elsewhere, Jack tells Denise that four of Ellie’s properties were raided and it’s obvious that Phil was involved. He probes Callum about how Phil engineered the raid with no evidence and Callum covers, leaving Jack more suspicious.

Also, Rainie and Stuart need a beautician to work at the funeral parlour. Rainie realises that Tiffany is a beautician in training and might be just who they’re looking for…

Moira faces a dark chapter from her past as she has some very important things to tell her brother Mackenzie, insisting that he needs to hear it.

Later, when Cain spots Mackenzie in the village, the two men square up and Cain tells him that if he ever sees him in the village again, he’ll leave in a coffin.

Elsewhere, Jamie and Will’s feud escalates when Jamie docks Dawn’s wages. Charity is in a pickle.

Edward makes Diane a salon appointment when her hair continues to fall out. He thinks she should say goodbye to the old Diane Hutchinson.

However, Verity is lost for words to see Diane with red hair and is sure her dad has an ulterior motive.

Meanwhile, Yazz wants to educate Tom on her dream wedding inspiration – Bollywood. Tom is sold on a big, extravagant wedding.

Al, Lily, Sid and Bear surprise Jimmi at the Icon. While grateful for the gesture, Jimmy’s slightly annoyed that Al decided to organise the party there as it reminds him of the whole prison ordeal. Jimmi stitches up Al by making him explain to Lily why he was posing as a child on the internet. Later, Lily challenges Al to a drinking competition: first one to down three pints wins. They’re neck and neck, but when Al has to pause to take a breath, it’s Lily who wins.

Meanwhile, Rob takes Karen and Jay to a climbing venue. Karen’s unimpressed. Initially apprehensive, Jay soon throws himself into it. They get interrupted by Holden – a fellow sergeant – who makes a racist remark to Jay, as well as teasing Rob about his fitness.

Rob challenges Holden to a climbing race. Rob does his best, but misses a foot-hold and hurts his back. Holden comes over to gloat and something snaps in Karen: she challenges Holden to race her and orders Rob to give her his joggers. As Karen and Holden race up the wall, Holden’s arrogance gets the best of him: he slips, while Karen makes it to the top. Victory for Team Hollins!

