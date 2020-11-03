Manchester’s Mental Health Café is supporting those in need this lockdown

From what started as an Instagram page aiming to normalise the stigma around mental health, married couple and founders Kiera and Aimie Lawlor-Skillen of Feel Good Club opened the doors to their brand-new wellbeing-focused coffee house last weekend in the heart of Manchester’s Northern Quarter.

Despite the country heading into a national lockdown on Thursday, Kiera and Aimie will be keeping the coffee house open for takeaway only.

The staff are all mental health first aid trained, so for those who are worrying about this next lockdown, Feel Good Club are ensuring their doors stay open for takeaway to help anyone who might be struggling.

“We’ll be staying open throughout lockdown for takeaway, our team are mental health first aid trained so can support people who may be in need when they come to get their coffee. It’s a difficult time for everyone and we want to offer support to anyone who might be struggling during this time.”

Only 2 weeks after opening the venue was hit with the government’s last tier 3 enforcement, but once the UK gets back on its feet Feel Good Club will be the place to go for community events and a friendly safe space, surrounded by beautiful vibrant colours and houseplants.

You can keep up to date with everything on their Instagram page.