Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 4th November

When Sally reveals that Faye’s new boyfriend is coming round, Debbie suggests to Sally that she should throw a garden party, which Geoff later does his best to spoil. Tim’s furious and egged on by Debbie, picks up the ice bucket and drenches his Dad.

Later, Debbie calls at No.6 and tells Geoff how Sally’s been slagging him off. Satisfied, Debbie returns to No.4 as a horrified Sally and Tim find Geoff wielding a spade. Debbie remarks to Sally that she couldn’t put up with living next door to someone like Geoff, leaving Sally pondering a move. After being dumped by text, a tearful Faye pours her heart out to Craig.

Meanwhile, Dev persuades a reluctant Aadi that they should have a day out together but when Dev hears Asha was seen coming out of the doctors he confronts her. To Asha’s horror, Dev accuses Corey of pressuring her into underage sex. Aadi is clearly hurt when Dev fails to show.

Elsewhere, Steve comes clean to Leanne and Toyah about the source of the money Emma donated. A horrified Imran instructs Emma to be honest with the police. Grace calls Michael from prison and pointing out that their baby deserves a father, begs him to come and visit her.

Coronation Street, Wednesday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

As Jamie wallows in his brandy, he is soon confronted by Sam and Cain for a ‘chat’. All are unaware that a hidden Mackenzie is watching.

As Cain reveals their plan to a drunk Jamie, a listening Mackenzie’s interest is piqued and soon he steps out of the shadows. Has Jamie found a new alliance?

Meanwhile, Paddy discovers Chas is back. Moira makes a phone to call to offer an olive branch.

Emmerdale, Wednesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

The Maaliks and Lomaxes react to Ste’s return.

Meanwhile, Kurt tries to explain his actions, but knows he’s got some making up to do. Sami also tries to convince Verity that she deserves better than Kurt, but does he mean him? Darren and Mandy are completely invested in Kurt’s meal plan business, while Tony comes into The Hutch to ask for his head chef job back – he wants to show Diane that he’s a winner.

Elsewhere, Theresa tries to destroy the doll, but John Paul goes to James for help instead. George is waiting at The Dog for a date with John Paul and is filled with anger when he sees him leaving James’s flat.

James and John Paul leave a bag at the folly for the blackmailer to collect and are shocked by who turns up.

Hollyoaks, Wednesday at 6.30pm on Channel 4.

Jimmi meets a patient with a pregnant partner in his ex-offender counselling clinic. He tries to get through to the man, but being in the system has had a dire effect on his confidence. Suddenly, his partner goes into labour. Deborah is called to help out and her and Jimmi work well as a team.

After seeing the couple off, Deborah and Jimmi find Al, Lily and Emma scoffing a delicious feast in the staff room. The team have no clue where it came from, but Deborah admits it was her way of apologising for her rocky start at the Mill.

Deborah apologises to Jimmi privately and praises him for his work with the clinic. They’re both relieved to bury the hatchet. Meanwhile, Karen teases Sid about Deborah fancying him. He’s worried he’s given her the wrong message.

Doctors, Wednesday at 1.45pm on BBC One.