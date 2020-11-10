Charlotte Crosby impressed with facial

Charlotte Crosby is like many of us having to ditch the salon treatments due to lockdown and opting for at-home alternatives. The MTV favourite has shared her at home secrets to a salon-worthy facial to her fans on Instagram by using a facial set.

“This bedroom is coming along dandy I can’t wait to reveal to you my little makeup and self-care corner!🖤 if you haven’t seen my stories already I’ve been #gifted this @kfacials range of skincare tools for at home aqua facial treatments. It’s the perfect at-home spa treatment.” – Charlotte on social media

Well of course being the nosey person I am, I decided ATV Today Lifestyle needed to know more about it.

The company behind the product, K-Facials, told us, the product ‘takes inspiration from the land of skincare innovators’ and that ‘K-Facials offer a 4-step innovative skin ‘workout’ giving you salon results in the comfort of your own home. This includes K-Facial Steamer, Aqua Facial, Ice Roller and Sonic Face Sculptor.’