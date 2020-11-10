Lifestyle

Charlotte Crosby impressed with facial

Liz Charlton November 10, 2020

Charlotte Crosby is like many of us having to ditch the salon treatments due to lockdown and opting for at-home alternatives. The MTV favourite has shared her at home secrets to a salon-worthy facial to her fans on Instagram by using a facial set.

This bedroom is coming along dandy I can’t wait to reveal to you my little makeup and self-care corner!🖤 if you haven’t seen my stories already I’ve been #gifted this @kfacials range of skincare tools for at home aqua facial treatments. It’s the perfect at-home spa treatment.” – Charlotte on social media

Well of course being the nosey person I am, I decided ATV Today Lifestyle needed to know more about it.

The company behind the product, K-Facials, told us, the product ‘takes inspiration from the land of skincare innovators’ and that ‘K-Facials offer a 4-step innovative skin ‘workout’ giving you salon results in the comfort of your own home. This includes K-Facial Steamer, Aqua Facial, Ice Roller and Sonic Face Sculptor.’

If you’re looking for a festive gift, or want to treat yourself, here’s the lowdown;

K-Facial Steamer, £69.99 – Using the latest nano-ionic technology, this helps to open pores, deeply hydrate the skin and release any dirt build-up and excess sebum. 

AquaFacial Machine, £79.99 – The first and ONLY at-home device which clears out pores while simultaneously hydrating your skin with potent solutions. This can moisturise, brighten, plump, and protect all in the same

Ice Roller, £29.99 – Perfect for reducing puffiness and redness and can be used in the morning and the evening alike. It is the perfect recovery tool once you have completed your K Facial

Sonic Facial Sculptor, £39.99 – Helps to ift, contour and massage your face making you feel like you just had a facial massage. Unlike other facial rollers and gua-shas and the market, the sonic facial sculptor is battery powered to deliver 6000 vibrations per minute to your face.

