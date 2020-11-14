TV Weekly: ‘anarchic genius and life-affirming humour’

TV Weekly newswrap of telly stories from the past week.

BBC’s Sixth Commandment

The BBC think they’re ‘television Gods’; what other broadcaster would work to their own weeks of the year, – currently a week behind the rest of the world – other than Aunty Beeb?

Anyway The Sixth Commandment isn’t a memo from the sixth floor of Broadcasting House, it is instead a story of how the meeting of an inspirational teacher, Peter Farquhar, and a charismatic young student, Ben Field, who bonded over their love of books and involvement with the Church of England, set the stage for one of the most complex and confounding criminal cases in recent memory.

It also focuses on how suspicions around Ben’s relationship with Peter’s deeply religious neighbour Ann Moore-Martin, also targeted by Field, unlocked a series of stunning revelations, culminating in a headline-grabbing trial.

The mini-series is written by Sarah Phelps and will go into production ‘soon’.

Celebration of Billy

Billy Connolly: It’s Been a Pleasure will air on ITV as a tribute to the Big Yin with 77-year-old taking part in the programme from his home in Florida. Earlier this year he announced that he would be retiring from stand-up performance having lived with Parkinson’s disease for a number of years.

“Sir Billy Connolly recently announced that he was officially stepping back from live stand-up performance. To mark this major moment in comedy history, this star-studded one-hour special celebrates Billy’s anarchic genius and life-affirming brand of humour.” – ITV

First Dates goes teenage

Fred and his team of matchmakers will be aiming cupid’s arrow at E4 as they bring together a bunch of teens, who are all looking to delve into the sometimes-choppy waters of dating and love by going on their first, first dates.

This new six-part series will see the brand-spanking new First Dates restaurant in Manchester open its doors to teens aged 16-19, who’ll experience the thrill of a real-life, face to face blind date.

Whilst dating can be terrifying at any age, Fred, Merlin, Cici, Grant alongside some new faces will be on hand to guide our teens through their journey step by step, helping to build their confidence and create a memorable first dating experience.

Rolling On

ITV has commissioned a second series of game show, Rolling In It.

Presented by Stephen Mulhern, three contestants play alongside some of their favourite celebrities in a bid to go home with a big cash prize, but they need to have luck on their side because everything could change on the roll of a coin.

Three teams – made up of the player and their celebrity partner – have to roll a coin down a moving conveyor belt towards slots which are labelled with large cash sums to win, but they must avoid the dreaded ‘Bankrupt’ slots which mean the player loses everything.

“I thoroughly enjoyed making this series and I am delighted that the viewers loved it as much as I did and that we will get the chance to do it all again. I can’t wait to get started.” – Stephen Mulhern

Strictly Judging

Strictly Come Dancing will see Anton Du Beke join the judging panel tonight due to Motsi Mabuse self-isolating following a trip to Germany.

This weekend’s judges will be Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and head judge Shirley Ballas. The temporary change follows the departure of Nicola Adams who has left the contest following her professional partner Katya Jones testing positive for COVID-19.

From rags to Richies

Shane Richie signed up for I’m a celeb as he is broke the former EastEnders regular has said. The Daily Star notes the actor would also love a return to the BBC One soap to help boost his finances.

Richie played geezer Alfie Moon in the saga across two stints, but hasn’t been seen since January 2019 when he left Albert Square having diddled Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) out of £30,000.

Festive Michael

In a one-off special, Michael will be turning his attention to Himalaya, an astonishing journey of discovery that Michael made in 2004, at 60 years of age.

For years, the Himalayas represented one of the ultimate tests of exploration. In this series, Michael tests himself against them, venturing through India, Pakistan, passing through the shadow of Mount Everest, the Tibetan Plateau and Bhutan.

Rose Dor 2020

Nominees for the prestigious 59th Rose d’Or Awards have been announced selected from 766 entries across 12 categories, for the 2020 digital edition of the event.

The shortlist was voted for by over 80 international judges from across the television industry and includes entries from every major territory in the world.

Given the extraordinary challenges faced in 2020, this year’s awards also include a special category to recognise innovation in the time of COVID-19, with finalists from Spain, Italy, The Netherlands, Belgium, the US and UK.

This year Rose d’Or Awards will be presented in a virtual ceremony, hosted by comedian Nish Kumar. The ceremony will stream on Rosedor.com on Wednesday 9th December.

This Mourning

Its been reported today, following speculation in the press back in September, that This Morning’s longest serving presenters Eammon Holmes and Ruth Langsford are to be axed from hosting the Friday edition of the show in order to adapt to the changing mood on who should be seen on TV.

Ruth and Eammon have hosted the programme since 2006 and are set, according to two tabloid newspapers, to remain as the This Morning Summer hosts.

The papers add that the Friday show is likely to be hosted by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, both having recently hosted an edition that was described as ‘car crash television’.

Museum Music

ITV has commissioned a one-off music special that promises to be a truly spectacular event held at a truly magnificent venue and featuring one of the UK’s biggest stars.

Gary Barlow’s Night At The Museum will see the award-winning singer songwriter performing both new music, from his new album ‘Music Played By Humans’, and some of his greatest hits accompanied by an orchestra in the splendid setting of London’s iconic Natural History Museum. Gary will be joined through the night by a range of special guests including global superstar and friend Michael Bublé.