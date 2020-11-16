Pick of the Plots: Monday 16th November

Peter tries to reassure Simon over the Oliver situation but when Carla has a conflicting view, Peter and Carla become embroiled in a nasty argument and Carla is left stung. When Carla has another go at Adam for coming onto Alina, Adam suggests she’s jealous. Later, a thug approaches Peter in his cab. When Peter refuses to give him a lift, the thug threatens to beat him up.

Covered in blood, Peter leans against a wall, the thug having stolen his taxi. Barry, a passer-by, calls the police and offers Peter his hip flask full of whisky. Peter desperately tries but fails to fight his demons, and swigs from the hip flask. When Peter returns home, Carla’s horrified about the attack and tells him how much she loves him. Will Peter be able to keep his secret?

Meanwhile, Leanne meets up with Imran and Elliot to discuss her Appeal but Imran warns her that Steve needs to be fully on board. Leanne tries her best to change Steve’s mind but he implores Leanne to drop the appeal.

Elsewhere, Ray tells Craig that he’ll put in a good word about him with the Chief Inspector if he keeps schtum over his building plans, which Craig saw while waiting for Ray at the bistro. Todd’s not convinced by Sean’s latest venture.

Coronation Street, Monday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Kat is feeling nervous about the upcoming robbery and with tensions escalating between her and Shirley, Kat declares the job is off. However, with temptation too much to resist, Ben chases after her and convinces her to go through with the plan – to steal classic cars from the firm Kat cleans at.

At the Arches, Kat reveals her new driver to Phil, Ben and Shirley – Kush. The Mitchells aren’t impressed but Kat is insistent. Kat, Kush, Shirley, Phil and Ben make their way to the job.

Elsewhere, the Slaters are unaware that Suki is still plotting to turn their house into studio flats. Ash and Iqra are mortified when Tina walks in on them talking about wanting her to move out.

Also, Denise musters up the courage to tell Raymond that she is his birth mother, but there is a bigger shock in store when Kim walks through the door.

EastEnders, Monday at 8pm on BBC One.

Jamie looks in Dawn’s locker and finds nothing. He sits with her P45, plotting his next move. When Jamie tells Dawn she’s sacked, thinking she has been meeting with her dealer, Dawn drops herself in it, revealing the man was an old client.

Dawn insists to Jamie that she hasn’t been doing drugs, but has been earning cash by sleeping with clients. He’s shocked when she offers to sleep with him if it means he’ll keep quiet.

Meanwhile, Vinny tells Mandy he is moving in with Liv to give her and Paul more space. Belle’s mental health continues to spiral.

Emmerdale, Monday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Ste and Jordan come face-to-face for the first time as Sid’s loved ones react to his devastating accident. It’s up to Ste to tell Sid how his injury will impact his life, but it’s heartbreaking for the teen to take. Juliet tells Victor that she doesn’t want to work for him anymore, but he doesn’t care. Marnie sees the exchange and is suspicious.

Meanwhile, Felix is still rubbing his relationship with Grace in Martine’s face, so Mitchell encourages his mum to go on a date with someone she used to work with. Toby continues to feel resentful towards Mitchell.

Elsewhere, Brooke is devastated when Ollie comes clean about what he did at the party in The Folly.

Hollyoaks, Monday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

Furious about Zara’s betrayal, Ruhma confronts her at the Mill. Zara explains that she would never betray Ruhma and the two of them discuss who could have given the NMC the anonymous tip. They realise it must have been Deborah. Zara asks Daniel what they should do about Deborah.

Meanwhile, Al and Valerie attend their first Indian cooking class. Valerie’s enchanted by chef Aashiq, but Al’s stubborn and unimpressed.

Failing to listen to Aashiq, Al’s curry flops. He storms out of the class, leaving an embarrassed Valerie behind. He tells her he wants a refund, but Valerie tells him that’s not an option – he must find someone to take his place in the class.

Doctors, Monday at 1.45pm on BBC One.