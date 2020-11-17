Corrie’s 60th anniversary ‘cast photograph’ revealed

Coronation Street today unveiled it’s official 60th-anniversary cast photograph to celebrate the programme reaching this broadcasting milestone.

ITV Studios note that, due to the current situation, there has never been a cast image quite like it before.

The shot had to be taken adhering to the Government’s health and safety guidelines for TV and film production and the covid protocols and measures introduced by the programme which meant all of the actors in the portrait were photographed at different times.

First photo: The original Corrie cast at the Granada Studios garden in Manchester

Corrie went into Colour in 1969

Previous photography to celebrate the show’s big milestones has featured all the cast, starting with the famous black and white shot to launch the first episode.

With the pandemic meaning that large gatherings are not possible a decision was taken to represent the show by photographing the first seven of the current cast to join the soap alongside the most recent seven actors to have appeared on screen as a regular cast member.

The cast celebrate 25 years on the Rovers Return Inn set in 1985

The cast mark the 35th anniversary with a replica of the street in cake form

Over a period of two weeks, the actors were photographed individually in a covid secure studio and then cleverly photoshopped to give the impression of being together.

Finally, with a nod to the show’s history, Hilda Ogden’s iconic ducks from her ‘muriel’ were added to the image, complete with wonky middle one!

Coronation Street broadcast live for the first time on December 9th 1960 from the Quay Street studios of Granada Television in Manchester. The brainchild of writer Tony Warren the series brought working-class characters, with everyday accents, to the front of storylines for the first time in British serial.

The cast celebrates after the live episode for the 40th anniversary

The Corrie regulars a decade ago, marking 50 years of the show at the Granada studios.

The portrait shows William Roache (Ken Barlow) 9th December 1960, Barbara Knox (Rita Tanner) 02 December 1964 (regular from 1972), Helen Worth (Gail Platt) 29 July 1974, Sue Nicholls (Audrey Roberts) 16 April 1979, Michael Le Vell (Kevin Webster 19 October 1983, Sally Ann Matthews (Jenny Connor) 06 January 1986, Sally Dynevor (Sally Metcalf) 27 January 1986.

Ryan Russell (Michael Bailey) 12 June 2019, Lorna Laidlaw (Aggie Bailey) 12 June 2019, Jane Hazelgrove (Bernie Winter) 24 July 2019, Mollie Gallagher (Nina Lucas) 11 November 2019, Adam Hussain (Aadi Alahan) 15 April 2020, Tony Maudsley (George Shuttleworth) 16 September 2020 and Gareth Pierce (Todd Grimshaw) 07 October 2020.